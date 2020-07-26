Dear USA ambassador in Tanzania, before you lecture President Magufuli on Covid-19, note that your country is WORSE in fronts

By Onyango Ochieng Jr.

To the USA ambassador in Tanzania,

Before you lecture President John POMBE Magufuli Ph.D (I respect education and greatly value intellect) on Corona. Kindly note that 4 MILLION Americans are infected with the very malady, 150K are dead!

The number is rising exponentially, as if the USA has recieved a short visit by Satan. By monday, the figures on Corona alone will be greater than the total population of Djibouti, Equatorial Guinea, Botswana, and Gabon combined. The dead is already 15 times the total population of Tuvalu.

Naturally, America needs your primitive wisdom than Tanzania or any African nation thereof. My class 5 teacher Mr. Kabasa, once taught me: The similarity between a fool and a wiseman is TALENT, the difference is JUDGMENT. I will leave that there, but am greatly disturbed by your sense of judgment. Stop behaving like some bull in a China shop. Tz is not an American colony like Chagos, or protectorate like Samoa.

You are in Tanzania to represent the interest of the Yankees, but you cant love Tanzanians than the 150, 000 dead Americans or the 4 MILLION plus who are sick, not unless you have some mental condition.

Magufuli is putting Tanzania FIRST. He is more educated than your President and his entire cabinet combined. He has performed better in every realm of socio-economics than any other USA president in the last 40 years!

Mr. Ambassador, sorry I know you dont like Magufuli because he represents African Renaissance. A breath of fresh air. A new chapter in a book of progress!

Mr. Ambassador, leaders in your nation are crying like evil spirits over Russia and China meddling into their affairs, to slap USA on the face; you are busy meddling in Tanzania. Fool.

But I got news for you Mr. Ambassador: Dogs will keep barking, but the caravan will still MOVE. You can bark like a mongrel dog that barks at the wrong time in the wrong place, when you finish; kindly know that 4 MILLION Americans are SICK, 150K are already DEAD! Your country needs you more, than Tanzania. They need your advise more than any of the African countries.

Dogs will bark, but the caravan will still MOVE.