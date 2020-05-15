Dear Kenyans, The Deep State is in the process of selecting the fifth president, wataweza kweli? mtakubali?

Photo: Senator Murkomen took bouts from Statehouse operative Prof Mutahi Ngunyi, it was too much for the man from Marakwet who has been eating with a big spoon while talking shit about his party leader.
Undoubtedly, there is a deep state, operational in Kenya, that decides the country’s political fate
Like the wind, you must not see it, but it is in existence
It hasn’t just been created or invented. It has been in existence for long. Presently, the deep state is in the process of selecting Kenya’s fifth president
Elections will come in 2022, at a cost of billions, as a formality to endorse the decisions of the said deep state, arrived at in boardrooms
As I’ve noted an umpteenth times here, an election in Kenya isn’t an opportunity for citizens to choose who governs the country, but a chance for the oligarchs to give some semblance of legitimacy to regimes given power unprocedurally
However, we choose to be quiet about it, as quiet as a dead man’s buttocks. This is because we must cry in turns, also known as “kwa zamu” and now isn’t our zamu, to cry
We’ve so much struggled to subdue this beast before, but not everyone saw the essence of our efforts. Some fed the beast as we battled it
Now we must sit on the fence and smoke our roll of bangi, as we witness their pet devour them, because we’ve been crying way too long, and we seriously need a break and a rest
Long live deep state. May you live to blow a thousand candles
Otherwise, I am in the ground (hoof eaters have no beds). I am still sleeping because there is absolutely no need of waking up any early. In fact I urge my fellow countrymen not to wake up any early, because in Kenya, it isn’t the earliest bird that catches the worm, but the most corrupt bird
Please keep sleeping. Sleep until your neighbors think you are dead
Good morning my fellow countrymen!
By Jerome Ogola
Anonymous says
That way we should all pray they all die of COVID-19 with thier MoU and looted funds not helping them at all.
Lucifer their leader should havest them in kind direct to abyss.
Let’s all pray that all the loots of the deep state pu*sy liquids are returned with every one by one death of these born thieves.
Anonymous says
HII NAYO KALI, “IN KENYA THE CORRUPTED BIRD CARCHES THE WORM!”
Anonymous says
This well narrated video by CHRIS KUMEKUCHA makes the ASSUMPTION that the poor voters of Kenya do determine the outcome of elections in this beautiful, but economically ruined, REPUBLIC!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cv_HqzWFFxE
Since 12/12/1963, elections have been FREAK SHOWS intended to appease and deceive the poor and ignorant Kenyan voters into thinking that they have some stake in the outcome of this carefully rigged game when the voters line up for hours to cast their votes! This assumption is a blatant bold face lie!
Kenya is one tribe totalitarian REGIME working for this particular tribal elites and their foreign associates towards these individuals personal wealth building!
The system is determine dominate the 99.99% of the Kenyan population by creating poor and controlled underclass citizens with no say in what is happening around or to them!
There is no doubt about that!
