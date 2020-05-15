Dear Kenyans, The Deep State is in the process of selecting the fifth president, wataweza kweli? mtakubali?

Photo: Senator Murkomen took bouts from Statehouse operative Prof Mutahi Ngunyi, it was too much for the man from Marakwet who has been eating with a big spoon while talking shit about his party leader.

Undoubtedly, there is a deep state, operational in Kenya, that decides the country’s political fate

Like the wind, you must not see it, but it is in existence

It hasn’t just been created or invented. It has been in existence for long. Presently, the deep state is in the process of selecting Kenya’s fifth president

Elections will come in 2022, at a cost of billions, as a formality to endorse the decisions of the said deep state, arrived at in boardrooms

As I’ve noted an umpteenth times here, an election in Kenya isn’t an opportunity for citizens to choose who governs the country, but a chance for the oligarchs to give some semblance of legitimacy to regimes given power unprocedurally

However, we choose to be quiet about it, as quiet as a dead man’s buttocks. This is because we must cry in turns, also known as “kwa zamu” and now isn’t our zamu, to cry

We’ve so much struggled to subdue this beast before, but not everyone saw the essence of our efforts. Some fed the beast as we battled it

Now we must sit on the fence and smoke our roll of bangi, as we witness their pet devour them, because we’ve been crying way too long, and we seriously need a break and a rest

Long live deep state. May you live to blow a thousand candles

Otherwise, I am in the ground (hoof eaters have no beds). I am still sleeping because there is absolutely no need of waking up any early. In fact I urge my fellow countrymen not to wake up any early, because in Kenya, it isn’t the earliest bird that catches the worm, but the most corrupt bird

Please keep sleeping. Sleep until your neighbors think you are dead

Good morning my fellow countrymen!



By Jerome Ogola