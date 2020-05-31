BREAKING drama: Hon Moses Wetangula KICKED OUT as Ford Kenya party leader over gross misconduct

Ford Kenya Party’s National Executive Council has resolved to dismiss the party leader Moses Wetangula on ground of gross misconduct.

Wetangula has been replaced by Kanduyi MP Hon Wafula Wanyinyi as the interim party leader.

The coup comes few days after NASA parliamentary leadership led by Minority Whip Junet Mohamed kicked out some Ford Kenya Members from house leadership; those removed included Kiminini MP Chris Wamalwa who was replaced by Dr Eseli Simiyu, Westlands MP Vincent Kemosi among others.

While addressing the press after delegates meeting, the party’s Secretary General Dr. Eseli Simuyi said the party had lost its ideals under Wetangula’s leadership.

The removal of the party leader was witnessed by Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wamangati who said the decision was informed by the need to better position the party.

The move is also part of a realignment with Ford Kenya setting its sights on the 2022 political showdown.

Earlier in the day, a group of youth allied to Wetangula had stormed the NEC’s meeting claiming the party was being hijacked by ‘selfish individuals’ with ulterior motives.

They were however dismissed with the NEC voting to have the Wetangula- who previously said he would be a 2022 presidential candidate- bundled out.

Ford Kenya has been part of the NASA coalition alongside Raila Odinga’s ODM, Musalia Mudavadi’s ANC and Kalonzo Musyoka’s Wiper party.

It is rumoured that NIS reports have deyailed reports of Wetangula working closely with ‘ENEMY to the SYSTEM’ DP Ruto and therefore he had to face the music. The System is not happy that Wetangula, a quasi member of the dynasty club is going to bed with Ruto(reigning DYNASTY) who has declared war against his boss President Uhuru.

There are also reports that taken over is a ground preparation for Devolution CS Eugene Wamalwa and UNCTAD secretary General Dr Mukhisa Kituyi to take over the party in preparation for 2022 race.