Why you should grab villager elder job opportunity right now

Over a long period of time, village elders have been neglected. They have only been earning small gifts from people who normally feel their good job.

But do you know that they might soon start earning just like any other public administrator?

Well, Lawmakers are pushing for village elders to be put on the public payroll, saying they have been neglected despite their contribution to governance.

The legislators say elders aid in dispute resolution, facilitate national government services like promotion of education and handle security issues through Nyumba Kumi, among other work.

Free NHIF cover, uniforms and modest offices are some of the benefits the lawmakers want village elders given in appreciation.

The MPs who included George Murugara (Tharaka), Jimmy Angwenyi (Kitutu Chache North), John Mwirigi (Igembe South), Ferdinand Wanyonyi (Kwanza) and Chris Wamalwa (Kiminini) said elders play an important role and need to be appreciated.

Others supporting pay for elders are David Ole Sankok (nominated), Erick Muchangi (Runyenjes), Jerusha Momanyi (Nyamira MP) and Alfred Agoi (Sabatia)

Through a motion by Murugara, they urged the government to formulate and implement a policy on the criteria for recruitment and remuneration of village elders.

“Acknowledging the need to appreciate and motivate these village elders for the services rendered is important,” Murugaru said.

Angwenyi said having them on pay is long overdue.