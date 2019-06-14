Why Frank Lampard could be the next Chelsea Manager, fans reactions

Former Chelsea midfielder Frank Lampard is on the verge of coming back to the bridge as a full manger following the yet to be completed move of immediate coach Maurizzio Sarri.

Lampard joined Chelsea in 2001 at age 22 from westham united and left in 2014 having achieved it all.

Here are some of the trending reactions of fans on social media:

Daily Mail | Frank Lampard was spotted out for lunch with former #Chelsea colleague Didier Drogba on Tuesday afternoon, as he closes in on the top job at Stamford Bridge. #CFC pic.twitter.com/FWDO3KLOkr — The Blues (@TheBlues___) June 11, 2019

Frank Lampard managed to score this world-class goal without even thinking about it 🤯pic.twitter.com/xkLUhuFmV7 — Chelsea FC USA (@ChelseaFCinUSA) June 11, 2019

When Lampard is officially announced as Chelsea manager, one thing I want us fans is to actually get behind the manager instead of tearing into each other, like last season. Get this thought process into your head; he’s not gonna do wonders in his first season, he needs time — ZΛCH (@CFCZach) June 11, 2019

Rio Ferdinand on Lampard: "“If Chelsea are going to get a ban transfer-wise, I don’t think they can look anywhere but Frank if I am honest,” He and Jody know all the kids from 16 upwards. They know what they can all do." #CFC — Bridge News 📰 (@cfc_wale) June 11, 2019

Yesterday so many of you said you prefer the legend Frank Lampard as our new manager. Reasons why I think he should be manager:-

• Knows the club, loved by the fans

• No big name manager will give the youth a chance, he will

• Worked with some of the best managers in the world pic.twitter.com/i8FIAOryS9 — Frank Khalid (@FrankKhalidUK) June 10, 2019

The idea of Lampard as manager with Cech as DOF does look appealing & could be good for us. Both were leaders, are intelligent, speak multiple languages, would work together well as know each other & most likely have a direct line to Roman so can bypass Marina 😁 pic.twitter.com/bni23sf3T9 — DonkeysOut (@CarvalhoJTElite) June 12, 2019

Frank Lampard. Manager of Chelsea Football Club. A matter of when and not if now before ’that’ is made official. Unfair on Maurizio Sarri for me personally as I still feel he is the right man. But I will back Lampard when he comes in. Like I have for every other manager.#CFC pic.twitter.com/HMLsegqq8U — ForeverBlue⁸⁴ 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇮🇹 (@sazio1984) June 11, 2019