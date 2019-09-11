We are not fielding a candidate in Kibra, Wiper confirms

Wiper Democratic Movement-Kenya (WDM-K) now claims that its official Twitter account might have been hacked following a tweet suggesting that Jackson Ngechu Makini, aka CMB Prezzo had been unveiled as the party’s candidate in the upcoming Kibra by-election.

“Our attention has been drawn to reports that the Wiper Democratic Movement-Kenya will be fielding Jackson Ngechu Makini, aka CMB Prezzo, as its candidate for the Kibra Constituency by-election. The true position is that the WDM-K is not fielding any candidate in the by-election,” read the statement in part.

Wiper added: “In the meantime, the WDM-K has launched investigations into possible hacking of its Twitter handle.”

The Kalonzo Musyoka-led party, however, stated that Prezzo might be their candidate for the Kibra Parliamentary seat in the 2022 General Election.

“While it is true that CMB Prezzo was today received by the WDM-K Party Leader Hon. Kalonzo Musyoka as the newest member of the Party, he has no intention of vying for the seat at this time but in 2022,” said Wiper.

“The WDM-K urges Kenyans ignore any other contradictory information concerning the Party’s position on the Kibra Constituency by-election.”

Kenya today understands that the rapper was keen on contesting for the seat but he was asked to wait for the next election cycle.

Reports of Prezzo vying in the November 7 by-election emerged after he accompanied Kalonzo and made a public address at the Railway Club grounds in Nairobi on Sunday during a church service and fundraiser.

In a video taken during the service and which Prezzo also shared on his social media platforms, Kalonzo was heard saying that Wiper would not be fielding a candidate in the Kibra race.

“We saw that ODM already picked a candidate, so we decided that as Wiper for now…because we recently beat them in Embakasi South…we will not have a candidate (in Kibra),” said Kalonzo.

“ANC (Amani National Congress) has a candidate… Wetangula (Ford Kenya party leader) has a candidate, even Jubilee has a candidate…so may the best candidate win.”

On Tuesday, however, two Twitter posts that appeared to contradict Kalonzo’s stand were sent out via the party’s official account.

