VIDEO: Sonko blasts Peter Kenneth, Maina Kamanda for being Most Corrupt

Nairobi governor Mike Sonko has blasted veteran politician Maina Kamanda and Peter Kenneth for being loud on speaking against corruption yet they are also beneficiaries of corruption.

Speaking at the workers prayer day at the St. Stephens ACK Jogoo Road, Sonko blasted Atwoli for being selective in the fight against corruption.

Kamanda, one of DP Ruto’s chief critics had said that politicians should not donate to church publicly.

But a visibly angry Sonko said the nominated MP is one of the chief beneficiaries of corruption.

“Huyu Kamanda amegrab manyumba pale, amejenga manyumba kwa barabara,”

He added that hakuna corruption ya jana na ya leo. He accused Atwoli of trying to make the congregation happy with selective mentioning of corrupt people.

Sonko pointed out that Peter Kenneth brought down the Kenya Reinsurance company during his tenure as the Managing Director (MD).