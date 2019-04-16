Kenya Today

Video of a KK Security Guard Slapping a woman in her own apartment causes an uproar

A video of a KK Security Group Guard assaulting a woman in one of the Nairobi’s apartments has caused an uproar on social media.
In the video, the woman who was filming the guard who had allegedly refused to let her car in is seen being warned by the guard to stop filming him before he turned to her with a heavy slap. It is alleged that the Guard had refused to let the woman’s car into the apartment arguing that the African Tenants had to get permission from Chinese Management (China Wuyi) before they could park. The video has stirred a lot of reactions from Kenyans who are worried about the ongoing debate to have Private Security Guards armed. According to Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i, the government will follow the proper procedure, including public participation to arm the guards. But are Kenyans into this idea? In addition, the guards will be trained before those to be armed can be identified. So far some 750 illegal firearms and 13,000 rounds of ammunition have been recovered following the vetting of gun holders, the CS added.

