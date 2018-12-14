VIDEO: Canes for selling Changaa in Nyamira

A video has emerged of elders in West Mugirango canning chang’aa sellers in the presence of the area chief.

The elders lined up the brewers and told them to lie down as one the elders walked meting corporal punishment on them.

The assistant chief who is the lady speaking is heard condemning the illicit brew vendors for spoiling their children with the illicit brew. The onlookers watch the scene and they can be heard laughing.

Many wondered why the council of elders chose to cane the vendors publicly instead of having them arrested and arraigned in court.