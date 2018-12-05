Uhuru waves middle finger to the Youth, appoints Moody Awori 91 to sports board

Do you remember Moody Awori? The 91 year old, lame duck former Vice President under Kibaki’s first term? You must remember him, he made a name for himself after introducing prison reforms that saw inmates watch tv and sleep on mattresses.

Well, uncle Moody as he is fondly called by those close to him celebrated his 91st birthday on Wednesday and guess what gift Uhuru got him? A new government job.

Uncle Moody has been appointed as a member of newly constituted Sports, Arts and Social Development Fund. The seven-member oversight board has been officially gazetted by the Finance Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich.

It is made up of five Principal Secretaries from the Ministries of Education, Arts, Health, National Treasury and Sports (who is also the funds administrator) and will be working alongside Athletics Kenya boss Lieutenant General (RTD) Jackson Tuwei and former vice president Moody Awori.

Now appointing a 91 year old at a time when Kenyan youths are suffering from unemployment has elicited bitter reactions online with most Kenyans wondering when Uhuru will give the youth a chance.

Congratulations Moody. Your youthfulness and vibrancy is exactly what is needed in the board. Kudos to Uhuru for once again showing faith in the young people of Kenya. — #Raskolnikov (@BenjaminOkama) December 5, 2018