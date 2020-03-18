Uhuru regime tribalism worse than Coronavirus, check this out

I want to Congratulate Transport CS James Macharia for appointing
1. Ms. MARY WAITHIEGENI CHEGE
2. ZACHARIA MURENGE MUIGAI
3. RONALD NDIRANGU NDEGWA
To run the Nairobi metropolitan Transport Authority Board.
F**k whatever the constitutional provision as regards regional balance. Handshake is the shield and defender of this blantant promotion of constitutionalims and national cohesion !
Comments
kitu says
That’s good. So that meetings can be held in their mother tongue.
Hawana aibu! Jesus! This govt!