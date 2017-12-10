”Uhuru Must Kicked Out Of Statehouse, We Will Swear In Raila”- Governor Charity Ngilu says”

Kitui governor Charity Ngilu on Saturday said President Uhuru Kenyatta should vacate State House immediately for he is “illegitimately in office”.

Ngilu said Uhuru lost fair and square to NASA leader Raila Odinga during the August 8 elections.

“We are firm that whoever lost the election should go home and whoever won should occupy statehouse and run the country. On December 12 the winner will no doubt be sworn into office,” Ngilu said.

She said she will be a key speaker during the swearing in.

She spoke on Saturday at Nthongoni area in Kitui during the burial of Jeremiah Kisangau, father to Kitui county assembly Minority leader John Kisangau.

The governor lamented that Kenya was hurting because Uhuru who was early this month sworn into office did not win the presidential election.

“The country is hurting. It is hurting because we know very well that the person who took the Bible and swore (as president) did not win the election this year. He should not have done that. For that reason, we should continue reminding Uhuru Kenyatta that he was defeated fairly and squarely by Raila Amolo Odinga,” Ngilu said.

She said Raila is the man who has the capacity to take Kenya forward.

“We do not want be told about peace. What kind of peace? Peace without food, peace in poverty, peace without children education, peace with women labouring for water, peace when the high and mighty are eating while the lowly suffer is a big No. Keep that peace to yourself. God will help us all,” the governor said.

“How can it be possible that two people can lead a country of 42 million people, tell them they are leading badly,” she added.