This is how the war between Gideon Moi and DP Ruto will end, the Sugoi boy will lose at the finish line !

By Jerome Ogola

We are still at Gideon and William, the two nemesis forming a rift in the politics of the valley

As I told you earlier, the two might’ve unknowingly shared an “imondo”, the gizzard, explaining their unending feuds as witnessed when Jonathan’s funeral provided an arena to escalate hostilities

We may be approaching 2002, when Kenya’s two leading presidential candidates, Kibaki and Uhuru, were from the same ethnic community, that is if we will have the duo in the ballot in 2022

If a contest for popularity among the two, is held, today, in the Rift Valley alone, Ruto will floor Gideon early in the day

If the same is held nationally, Gideon can easily turn the tide on Ruto, were it not that the later has established a grassroots networks that he cas easily use to mobilize support

Read also: The Silent War In Rift Valley; Gideon Moi Vs William Ruto. Will Mzee Moi Have The Last Laugh?

Some people will choose Gideon for who he is while others will settle on him, as a protest vote against Ruto

No one will vote Ruto as protest vote against Gideon, because he has not accumulated any political enemies in his career. Unlike Ruto, Gideon appears urbane and less tribal, and other communities may feel more safe with his presidency

The other factors going for him is that he has not been aggressive in seeking power. History has taught us that the Dedan Kimathis of this world, who spent a lifetime in the bushes fighting mkoloni, never lived to lead the nation

Instead it is Kenyatta, an absentee freedom fighter, who rose to power. KIbaki who was at the centre of KANU from 1963, as others opposed it, later became president and an Uhuru who was never interested in politics, until Moi discovered him and spruced him for the seat

Those who seek the seat vigorously, like Raila and Ruto don’t get it, as the seat belongs to those who appear reluctant

Whichever the scenario, Rift Valley, will be the winner. Again remember when two brothers fight each other to death it is a stranger who inherits their properties (property here means wife)

Given a political interpretation, then someone else outside the valley may benefit from this rift

Good morning my fellow hoof eaters!!