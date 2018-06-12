Senior Police Boss and NYS Lead Investigator Fired For Being Sex Pest

The lead investigator in the Sh9 billion NYS scandal has been dropped following allegations of business dealings and sexual advances on one of the accused.

Chief Inspector of Police Julius Muia swore the affidavit that saw 43 suspects denied bail and remanded by Anti-Corruption court magistrate Douglas Ogoti. He was supposed to have disqualified himself from the probe.

His removal is detailed in an affidavit sworn on Monday by inspector Paul Waweru, who is his junior. The affidavit was in objection to eight applications challenging the denial of bail for the suspects. Hearings will take place on Tuesday.

Muia may be headed for lighter duties outside Nairobi; reports say he was sent to Kiganjo college for training.

The officer was incriminated in a damning affidavit sworn by suspect Jeremiah Ngirita.

Jeremiah claims Muia has been his business partner and that they have traded with the National Youth Service since 2014, through his company Jerricathy Enterprises.

He says they have been supplying hardware material and renovation facilities to the NYS in Gilgil.

Ngirita adds that he has been depositing money into Muia’s Cooperative Bank account, transactions for which he produced banking slips.

The suspect further accused Muia of making sexual advances on his sister Ann Wambere during investigations.

(courtesy)