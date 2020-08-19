Scandalous Ex-City Mayor, Geoffrey Majiwa picked as Nairobi Deputy Speaker

ODM has picked scandalous former Nairobi City Mayor Geoffrey Majiwa as the next Deputy Speaker of the Nairobi City County Assembly.

Majiwa who was recently charged with Sh283m cemetery fraud will replace Ruai Ward representative John Kamangu.

The ODM party on Wednesday nominated Majiwa to the position and if approved by the Assembly. This follows the resignation of Speaker Beatrice Elachi on 11th August where she was replaced by Benson Mutura.

Elachi stepped down in order to bring the House in order and peaceful coexistence as leadership wrangles come to a halt.

In 2010 Majiwa and the then Nairobi City Council Deputy Town Clerk Geoffrey Charo Kahindi were charged with conspiracy to commit an offence of corruption by acquiring Sh283.2 million from the Ministry of Local Government for the purchase of a graveyard land which was later declared unfit.

The Mayor faced two other counts of neglect to perform official duty by failing to ascertain whether the Nairobi Ciity Council had received or accepted any offer from Henry Musyoki Kilonzi, the alleged owner of the land in Mavoko, before appending his signature and affixing the official council seal.

In a letter by Makongeni Ward rep who doubles up as the Minority whip Peter Imwatok addressing to the speaker read

“Pursuant to Standing Order 21(8) of the Nairobi City County Assembly Standing Orders, I hereby communicate leadership changes in the Minority Party ODM as per the attached correspondences from the party. In line with the ongoing efforts to create a harmonious environment in the House, the party central committee has made the following changes in regard to the leadership; Deputy Speaker Goephrey Majiwa, leader of minority Ogada Okumu, Deputy minority leader melab Atema.”

The big losers are Karen ward rep David Mberia who was the minority leader and deputy minority leader hospital ward Rep Patrick Musili.