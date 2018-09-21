”Resign For Disrespecting Baba On 8% VAT”- Raila aide THREATENS Hon Otiende Amollo

By Muthui Mkenya

Raila spokesman Dennis Onyango has dared Rarienda MP Hon Otiende Omollo to resign and seek fresh mandate for rallying ODM MPs against Uhuru’s 8% VAT fuel tax in parliament yesterday.

Onyango was replying to Hon Omollo’s tweet that sought to confirm that vote in parliament was rigged and that MPs had resoundingly defeated Uhuru’s memorandum but speaker Muturi chose to impose his drinking buddy’s will on the people of Kenya.

”My Conscience is Clear! We said a Resounding No! The Speaker heard a YES! An August House Indeed!..Disgrace!”– Hon Otiende had tweeted.

I think you should go a step further and resign from the party and seek fresh mandate since your views are nolonger consistent with those of the party. That would make you truly honourable.– Dennis Onyango hit back



If you choose to live by principles, you go full hog. It is not conning. Taxation and budget are serious policy matters . If yiu dont agree witj your party on those two fundamental issues, you should not continue being in the party.– Dennis Onyango added

To which Hon Otiende responded : ”Dennis, write to me officially and I will.”

Well, Twitter went on fire with Kenyans showering Hon Otiende Omollo with mad love; sample out some of the tweets:

Shots fired 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥!!!

Otiende Amollo @OAmollo dares ODM to write him an official letter demanding that he resigns for his stand on the 8% VAT and he will resign

Yes he should – and we will go back to rarieda without his party and win — Kennedy omogi (@Nyasirwa) September 21, 2018

In Rarieda we are ready to give the sound minds. — Sherry Kochiyo (@SherryKochiyo) September 21, 2018

In fact that assumption that Raila controls luo Nyanza will be made clear – let Denis and his fellow worshippers absorb it — Kennedy omogi (@Nyasirwa) September 21, 2018

I expect you, Kaluma ,Millie Odhiambo, Dan Maanzo, TJ Kajwang among other lawyers to take this issue to court. — Harold™ (@H_Ojay254) September 20, 2018