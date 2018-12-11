Raila to take “greedy” MPs to court should they insist on their increased pay demands

Members of parliament have been pushing for their high pays, but do you think they will succeed? President Uhuru Kenyatta has hence told them that he will reject their bill, and it seems he got a backup! Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has said that he will join Uhuru in rejecting MPs proposals to increase their salaries saying that if they do he will lead in taking them to the public court.

“I support the president’s stand to reject MPs increment of their salaries because if it is passed it will lead to the teachers, public service, police, and other workers to push for salary increments. Where will the money come from apart from burdening the common mwananchi?” he said.

Raila was accompanied by MPs Anthony Olouch (Mathare), James Nyikal (Seme), Tom Odege (Nyatike), former MP Wavinya Ndeti, former Kiambu woman representative Annah Nyokabi, ODM secretary general Edwin Sifuna, former Eala MP Mumbai Ngaru and businessman Jimi Wanjigi among other leaders, in Kangoya PCEA church, Kiambu county yesterday to support the children development centre programme.

The leaders hailed the handshake between Raila and Uhuru saying the building bridges initiative was working and should be supported to bring Kenyans together.

He also condemned leaders complaining about war on graft saying that it was only one community being profiled over corruption cases and insisted it was individual cases.

Raila’s statement comes after two Rift Valley leaders said the war against corruption is majorly designed to target the Kalenjin community.

Nandi senator Samson Cherargei and Aldai MP Cornely Serem said that the war on graft was being used to target Kalenjins and aimed at sabotaging Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential ambitions ahead of the 2022 polls.

The two legislators said that the war had been clearly schemed to taint the Kalenjin community and Ruto as thieves.

“Kalenjins are not thieves and neither is DP Ruto. We will resist the targeting of our sons in the war on graft,” Cherargei said.

Serem said the Director of Criminal Investigation George Kinoti and Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji should not be used to advance political agendas ahead of 2022.

“Let them work independently and stop targeting civil servants from Rift Valley,” Cherargei said.

Serem said the hidden agenda in the war on graft was to ensure that Ruto does not succeed Uhuru.