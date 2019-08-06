“Punguza mzigo” is a sham, vote against it- Hon Ngunjiri Wambugu

By Ngunjiri Wambugu via fb

Just the suggestion that the 1.5M voters in Kiambu County have equal parliamentary representation needs to the 100k people in Lamu County thus each county can adequately be represented by 2 MPs shows how unserious those behind the #PunguzaMizogo proposal are.

At a time Central Kenya is demanding more slots in Parliament to ensure a more balanced voter representation matrix where each vote is equal in decision-making, Aukot wants Central region to lose 25 MPs (Kiambu to give up 10 MPs, Muranga to give up 6, Nyeri to give up 4, Nyandarua to give up 3, Kirinyaga to give up 2). *Remember only Parliament makes national laws!

The same applies to every other large community vote-wise. #PunguzaMzigo essentially means numbers will not count anymore in Kenya’s politics.

Who really is behind Aukot?

#Kitaeleweka