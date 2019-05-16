President Uhuru mourns the death of CS Tobiko’s father

President Uhuru Kenyatta has joined the family of Environment CS Keriako Tobiko in mourning the demise of his father, Mzee Tobiko Ole Paloshe.

Uhuru said that the death of Tobiko’s father is a big blow not only to the family but also the entire nation.

Uhuru, who is completing his second and final term in government, promised to stand with the family of the deceased during this moment of trial and said that Paloshe, who passed away at the age of 94 years, was a strong pillar in her family.

He also described him as a respected patriarch many Kenyans considered as a role model before his demise.

He further said that Paloshe played a significant role in the education sector, adding that he defied all odds to support children with the desire to succeed in different areas of life.

Other leaders have also sent their messages of condolence to the family of the deceased.

Burial arrangements of the Mzee Paloshe are underway.