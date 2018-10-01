Police Closing In On Jacque Maribe Network, Three Journalists Summoned To Record Statements at DCI

Three journalists among them Terryanne Chebet, Shix Kapyenga and Monica Kiragu will tomorrow record statements at the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Headquarters in connection with Monica Kimani’s gruesome murder.

A local daily reports that the trio will divulge more details in relation to what they know about Citizen TV anchor Jackie Maribe and her fiancé Joseph Irungu’s connection to the gruesome murder.

Irungu and Maribe are in police custody after detectives connected them to the murder.

Irungu was arrested last week and detained by the court for 10 more days, as detectives continue with investigation.

Maribe was arrested yesterday after she went to record a statement at the DCI, and will appear in court on Monday.

The arrest also followed the recovery of some items in her house and that of a neighbour—including a pistol Jowie had been using—and which police said is not licensed to him.

It is also reported that the clothes Irungu was wearing during the day Ms Kimani was murdered were found burnt in Jackie Maribe’s compound.

Police have not disclosed the exact charges Maribe will face in court on Monday.

Read more at KAHAWATUNGU