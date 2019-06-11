Photos: Reject D.P Ruto and support my presidential bid, Gov. Mutua tells Gusii nation

Machakos County Governor Alfred Mutua has wooed the Gusii community ahead of the upcoming 2022 general elections.

Mutua who addressed a crowd at Tinderet primary school playing grounds in Borabu constituency, Nyamira County on Monday said he will work closely with leaders from Gusii region to ensure he clinches the presidency.



“I am determined to bring on board leaders from Gusii region in my presidential ambition. I’m pleading for the Gusii community votes so that I can take over the leadership of this country in 2022,” noted the county boss.

The vocal governor regretted that since independence only leaders from two tribes have been leading this country.



He argued that time has come leaders from other tribes to lead this country.

“Other communities have people who can be president and not only two or three tribes. We need to change the leadership of this country for the better being of our people,” he stated.





Mutua added that he will traverse the whole country to seek support from all Kenyans in his bid to become the next president.

The Maendeleo Chap Chap Party leader confirmed that he is fully supporting President Uhuru Kenyatta’s graft war.

