Nairobi Senator JOHNSON SAKAJA Cuts Short Interview With Jeff Koinange, Rushes to Langata To Comfort Kijiji Slum Fire Victims

By Albert Amenya

Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja was forced to cut short his interview at Jeff Koinange and rush to Langata to console the victims whose structures were engulfed in Southlands’ Kijiji Slum.

The fire broke a few minutes to at around 7:30PM although the response by the County Government was slow. The Senator had just arrived at Citizen TV studio for the interview at around 9:45PM when the fire raged on and engulfed down the entire slum.

It was evident he lost concentration on the interview the Senator lost concentration because he couldn’t be at peace when his people were suffering. He requested Jeff to end the program so that he could rush to the scene and join his people.

“Jeff I don’t think I’ll have a piece of mind here while my people are struggling down there with a huge fire. The fact that they don’t know where they will sleep tonight, others don’t know where their children and wives are, makes me sick. If you allow me, I’ll find my way there so that I be with my people” He said.