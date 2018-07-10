Use the Money Recovered from Cartels to Pay Debts Kenya Owes China- Babu Owino Advises Uhuru

President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Swiss counterpart, Alain Berset, have signed a deal to facilitate the return of stolen cash, in a development targeting an estimated Sh72 billion stashed in Swiss accounts.

The crucial agreement clears the way for the recovery of ill-gotten wealth hidden in Switzerland, with reports indicating the amounts stashed by Kenyans in Swiss accounts at between Sh51 billion and Sh72 billion.

The Government needs that amount to fund free primary and day secondary education for the current financial year. If shared among the 48 million Kenyans, each person would get Sh1,500.

But Embakasi East MP Babu Owino has a better idea.

The frozen Kenya's money in Switzerland should be channelled directly to China as part of our debt repayment. Hio pesa ikirudishwa Kenya itapotea kwa upepo! — Babu Owino (@Babu_Owino) July 10, 2018