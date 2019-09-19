Mariga set for Septic tank experience- Babu Owino

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino on Wednesday took a dig at Kibra parliamentary seat aspirant McDonald Mariga, asking him to choose between Nominated MCA Anne Thumbi and the Kibra seat.

Through a post on social media, Babu said Mariga was wrong to associate himself with Thumbi since she had a son with the late Ken Okoth.

“This is the lady who had a baby with the late Hon Ken Okoth. Mariga must choose between the lady or the seat.

“Hauwezi dharau the late Ken by taking both his seat and his wife. Choose one Omwami,” said Babu.

Thumbi has been seen beside Mariga in recent days and a photo of her sitting next to the former Inter Milan midfielder evoked a number of reactions online.

On Monday, Mariga was cleared by the IEBC to contest for the Kibra seat after a decision to reject his candidature was overturned.

The tribunal, chaired by IEBC chairman, Wafula Chebukati, declared that Mariga was a validly registered voter and could not be denied his right to vie for Kibra MP seat.

“We make the conclusion that the complainant was duly registered as a voter. The respondent (Returning Officer) decision of September 10, 2019 declining the nomination of the complainant is hereby set aside,” said Chebukati.

The tribunal’s verdict means that unless any case against him is filed at the High Court, Mariga’s name will be on the ballot on November 7.