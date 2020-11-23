Kibera family accuses Odede, his wife of failing to report rapist Shofco senior employee

By Kenya Today Correspondent

A family in Kibera Slums in Nairobi is crying for justice after their daughter was allegedly raped by Shining Hope for Communities (Shofco) senior employee two months ago and no action was taken.

The family accused Shofco founders Kennedy Odede and Jessica Posner Odede of failing or refusing to report Erick Okwama, alias Mtoto Wa Simba, for sexually assaulting their daughter.

They said the employee, who was Shofco Urban Network Manager, lured their girl into his house at Jamhuri estate where he drugged her and sexually abused her for several hours.

“We are pained as a family. Shofco prides itself as savior of girl child in slums but it is unfortunate that they did take action against their employee who raped our daughter. It is not fair at all,” one of the family members, who did not want to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter, said.

Shofco has a gender department that handles GBV, domestic violence, sexual assault among other cases but apparently it did not prosecute one of their own. Instead, the department covered for him.

The victim had been given a job as a data entry officer at the organization before she was raped by her manager.

“Okwama took advantage of our daughter because she desperately needed the job,” the family member said.

According to the Shofco website, Okwama is a “community change agent and professionally trained advocate for human and civil rights. Committed to the work of SHOFCO, Okwama strives to maximize the impact that communities can have when working collectively around a common cause.”

The family is now calling on the Inspector of Police Hillary Mutyambai, Directorate of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti and Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji to arrest Erick Okwama and prosecute him for the rape case.

Shofco was started by slum boy Kennedy Odede in 2004 and it is now in 14 urban slums across the country. It is sponsored by Ford Foundation, Clinton Foundation, Safaricom, Cocacola among other charity organisations.