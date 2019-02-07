Kenya helped in Kidnapping me says South Sudan Opposition leader

Kenya and South Sudan have been accused of orchestrating the kidnapping of James Gatdet Dak, a spokesperson of the South Sudan Opposition.

Gatdet, who represented rebel leader Riek Machar, claims that he was abducted in Nairobi through a collaboration between the Kenyan and South Sudanese government in 2016.



His claims have been lodged with the United Nations commission of inquiry where he stated that a high-level Kenyan police officer spoke to him about his capture.

The officer allegedly stated that a deal between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his SS counterpart had facilitated his detention at a Nairobi airport.

“There’s no way they’re going to help you,” Gatdet quoted the said officer, “I was terrified…I knew that I was heading for a terrible situation,” he added while speaking to AP.

Kenyan Government Spokesperson Eric Kiraithe expressed a commitment to see peace in South Sudan accelerated.

He was deported to South Sudan where he spent two years in prison and up to 10 months in solitary confinement.

He had been sentenced to death but the sentence was halted when the country signed a peace deal.

His family has been exiled to Sweden as he undergoes trial in Khartoum.