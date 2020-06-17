Kalonzo’s Wiper Party, Ruto’s CCM sign MoU with Jubilee, Uhuru to announce new cabinet soon

Wiper Democratic Movement and and Chama Cha Mashinani (CCM) have signed a cooperation agreement with President Uhuru’s Jubilee Party.

The deal signed at the Jubilee Party headquarters in Nairobi is a post-election agreement that will see the three parties work together ahead of the 2022 General Election.

The agreement was signed by secretary general of the parties before their party leaders. The move paves way for Uhuru to announce a cabinet of national unit.

Kalonzo was accompanied by party officials including Chirau Ali Mwakwere (Chairman), Mutula Kilonzo (Vice-Chair), Chirau Ali Mwakwere and Judith Achieng Sijeny (Secretary General).

On his part, Isaac Ruto was also flanked by officials of his party led by Secretary General Buzeki Bundotich.

Also present were Jubilee Vice-Chairman David Murathe and Secretary General Raphael Tuju who said he was hosting the function on behalf of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Addressing the media after inking the deal, Kalonzo and Isaac Ruto said they would fully support President Kenyatta in development matters as well pushing the government agenda in both houses of Parliament.

“We shall cooperate fully in terms of disagreement, enhancing Jubilee programs in both houses of Parliament,” said the former Vice President.

Kalonzo clarified that Wiper still remains under the NASA umbrella, adding that the ultimate goal of the deal is to form a political coalition with Jubilee and other parties for the 2022 polls.

“At this point, Wiper continues as a member party of NASA coalition because you can’t belong to the same coalition at the same time. Our intention is to conclude a coalition agreement with Jubilee. We are also consulting our friends in the NASA coalition as well as Chama Cha Mashinani to be able to move this country in the necessary direction,” he said.

On his part the Chama Cha Mashinani leader termed the agreement as historical, saying it provides a perfect opportunity for President Kenyatta to deliver his pledges.

“Working together does not mean abandoning our ideals and political parties. It means we are opening a new chapter in this country. This is indeed the first period in history in which we will have a peaceful period of development between one election and the other,” he said.

“We want immediately after the next election, again the leaders who will be elected and those who will not win should come together and ensure a peaceful country. We want to ensure that handshake between competitors becomes a norm in this country. we must leave electioneering after every election and cooperate.”