Inhumane Landlady survive lynching after allegedly killing tenant over Sh. 500 house rent

Inhumane woman and her husband on Wednesday survived lynching in Bungoma after the body of a middle-aged man was found inside their house.

The incident happened at Mpeli Village in Chwele Market, Kabuchai Constituency in Bungoma Central at 7am.

It is suspected that 31-year-old Loice Kasembeli, nicknamed Mama Kelele by her neighbours, and her husband took part in alleged murder of their tenant, whose name police declined to reveal as a section of his family hadn’t been informed of his death.

Neighbours, who had not seen the deceased for a while, stormed Ms Kasembeli’s house, where they discovered that the “missing” person was dead.

Angered by the shocking discovery, the irate neighbours beat up the landlady and her husband, seriously injuring them in the process.

Police officers from Chwele post arrived at the scene and rescued the suspects after firing in the air to disperse the enraged mob.

The deceased had visible neck injuries; and he was hanging from an improvised rope made out of a leso that was tied to the roof.

Neighbours say the alleged victim engaged in menial jobs to survive. He leaves behind a wife and a 2-year-old child.

The alleged murder took place after the said-victim was involved in a heated argument with the landlady.

The deceased had lived in the woman’s house for one year and was paying a monthly rent of Ksh500, neighbours said.