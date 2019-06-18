How to reverse call charges using your Safaricom line

Safaricom has launched a new calling service feature Reverse Call which will enable its over 31 million subscribers transfer calling costs to the receiver.

To use the Reverse Call service, a caller will only be required to press # before the number they are dialing.

On the other end, the receiver of the “Reverse Call” will see the caller’s details appear on the screen as normal, but once they pick the call, they will receive a voice prompt asking them to key in “1” to accept the reverse call.

The cost of the call, which is at the normal rate, will then be transferred to the receiver.

“This innovation is in line with this commitment and has been tailored to mirror the relationships between our customers with a goal of empowering them to always remain connected with their loved ones,” said Sylvia Mulinge, Chief Customer Officer, Safaricom.

The service, which complement’s Safaricom’s existing “Please Call Me” service, is however, only available to Safaricom- Safaricom calls and not calls from Safaricom to other Networks or international calls.