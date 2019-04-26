Flamboyance: Governor Sonko spotted in Dubai buying expensive Gold chains and Versace label worth sh4.3m

A video has emerged of Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko buying expensive gold chains and Versace labels in Dubai worth millions of shillings.

In the video, Sonko is seen dishing out dollars to a shop attendant after buying the gold and diamond chains together with Versace labels for his wife, Nairobi city county 1st lady mama Primrose



According to sources Sonko has been buying gold chains from Dubai since 2009 even before he was elected Makadara MP in 2010 in a by election which he trounced both PNU and ODM candidates in a hotly contested poll.

Recently the flamboyant Governor was spotted donning a pair of Versace loafers believed to be worth over Sh500,000. The good governor is in a class of top personalities that love good things in life; they include ex top CNN news anchor Jeff Koinange, President Uhuru, billionaire lawyer Ahmednassir Abdullahi, slayking lawyer Donald Kipkorir, Senator James Orengo, Mzee wa kazi the Boss COTU Francis Atwoli, former Kiambu governor William Kabogo and Mombasa governor Ali Hassan Joho.

Governor Sonko is however in a class of his own given his philathrophic side of life, he does alot for the community especially those in the informal settlements in Nairobi (slums) through his Sonko Rescue Team.

In 2010 when Sonko was serving as Makadara MP he was thrown out of the National Assembly by the then Deputy Speaker Farah Maalim for wearing diamonds, earrings and golden glasses which was allegedly in contravention of parliament standing orders.

Mike Sonko Mbuvi does not play around when it comes to living the high life.

Its been written copious times about how the politician has expensive tastes, especially his love for Versace, the luxury and legendary Italian brand.

Since the governor seems to have gaudy tastes, you can only guess what music the good governor listens to, what he drinks and his interior deco ya bedroom !