DP Ruto’s spanner boy caught off guard,blasted over fake pictures and forced to apologize

Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) have questioned Dennis Itumbi’s apology after being exposed for peddling fake news about DP William Ruto’s Wife Rachel Ruto.

On Wednesday, Itumbi, who is the secretary digital, innovations and diaspora communication in the office of the President, became a source of fake news after sharing images alleging that Dp Ruto’s wife Rachael was in Turkana donating foodstuffs to drought victims.

A scrutiny done by Kenyans, revealed that the images shared by Itumbi were file photos from a past charity exercise, five years ago.



Following the expose, Itumbi was forced to issue an apology stating that he relied on unverified images, but Kenyans were not convinced enough with his explanation, many calling him out to refrain from peddling fake news.





Many questioned how a person, who could easily get the itinerary for Rachel ended up sharing fake photos, considering Itumbi is the champion of #Systemyafacts where he verifies everything before distributing on social media platforms.

A section wondered what could have been the motive of sharing the same photos.