DP Ruto to visit Raila’s rural home today

Deputy President William Ruto is expected in Bondo today to fundraiser in a church function. Later, he will visit Kisumu for another fundraiser in yet another church.

At Bondo, which is CORD Leader Raila Odinga’s rural home, the DP will be hosted by area MP Gideon Ochanda while in Kisumu he will be a guest of area MP Ken Obura and Gov. Jack Ranguma.

Mr. Ruto is at the centre of corruption scandal involving alleged grabbing of public land to construct his luxurious Weston Hotel.