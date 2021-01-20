DP Ruto mourns death of Kisii deputy governor’s dad

Kenya’s deputy President William samoei ruto husband the death of kisii county deputy governor’s father Abel Fingers.

” We have lost a devoted, progressive and hardworking man who served the community with diligence. Mzee Abel Gongera was God-fearing, a promoter of peace, unity and education. He was a role-model to many.

Mzee Abel Gongera was the father to Hon. Joash Maangi, the Deputy Governor, Kisii County.

May the Lord rest his soul in eternal peace.”, Ruto wrote



On his part the deputy governor inform the public about the death of his dad and let her run took the opportunity to thank different leaders who took their time to condole with them at their home.

This morning at 4:45 am, my father Mzee Abel Gongera rested from the troubles of this world. Please remember our family in your prayers during these hard times.

