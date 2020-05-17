Controversial scion Pravin Galot bribes his way out of quarantine

A scion of one of the country’s leading industrial families is a subject of discussion in many fronts after he evaded quarantine after arriving from London on Friday night.

Pravin Galot, nephew of the Mohan Meakin producer associated with London Distillers Company is said to have arrived after being evacuated from London where he was holed after the government banned arriving planes last month.

However, instead of him being quarantined, he was cleared at the airport and travelled to the family home in Kiambu.

At least, je should have stayed with the surveillance team at the airport, but because of the family money and influence, he and other five family members were allowed to leave.

Pravin, in his early 50s, who has been in a long-running battle with his Uncle over the inheritance of the multi-billion property.

“I want the public to know the magic and miracles of money in this country,” says a neighbor at the family home in Kiambu.

According to him, the neighbor arrived from UK on Fiday night and alongside his relatives, they were waved through into the country without any hindrance.

He blames the authorities and senior Ministry of Health official for being complacent and acting in connivance with a senior police officer to allow Pravin and company sail through unnoticed.

The matter has however been picked up by the police and the Ministry of Interior officials who said they were shocked that such a thing really happened.

“We are investigating. Can you call us later? We are following the case and we are checking on the manifest and we shall make a decision if it is really true,” said a senior ministry official.

The neighbor said that they were shocked when Pravin and the members of his entourage arrived at the palatial home in Kiambu. According to him, Pravin’s elderly mother is in the home and faces the imminent threat of a Covid-19 attack.

“Covid is a serious matter and these people have not quarantined themselves at a quarantine facility. The area they live has 60 staff members and families, which they are endangering.

“The man seems to be an influential man by the name Pravin Galot. He does not realize he is putting many at risk. They are five people who arrived from his family last night. If this continues God knows how they will contain the virus as we all know UK is a very big hotspot for the disease,” said the neighbour.

Pravin Galot has denied defrauding his uncle, businessman Mohan Galot and instead accuses him of forgery in a bid to disinherit him and his siblings of a Sh4.5 billon inheritance.

“Mohan states that I stole two billion from him over the past seven years, and yet has no proof of the same. Honestly, why has he not visited the closest Police Station to report the crime? Why is he reporting it to a newspaper?” poses Pravin.

In his sworn affidavit, Mohan had said that Pravin dropped out of university due to poor grades, a fact Pravin denies. He produced the copy of a letter signed by Mohan in 1991 asking him to drop out of college and return from American to run the family business since everything was about to be auctioned.