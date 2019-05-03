Children aged over three years to pay full fare on SGR trains

Kenya Railways has said that children above three years of age will pay the full fare to travel on the SGR from June1.

In a notice to the public released on May 3, the management said minors will also be required to present their parents’ or guardians’ ID as they book.

They are also required to present a copy of their parents’ ID or passport.

The management said the changes are meant to improve services on Madaraka Express.

Minors (3-11 years) have been paying Sh1, 500 for first class tickets and Sh500 for economy class compared to Sh3, 000 and Sh1, 000 by adults respectively.