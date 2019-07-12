Brotherhood: Hon. Ken Okoth, Hon Tim Wanyonyi grace Kibra education day(photos)

Westlands MP Tim Wanyonyi and Kibra MP Ken Okoth are attended the Kibra Education Day at Kibra Primary School.





The Kibra Education day seeks to fete the best schools in Kibra in education and co-curriculum such as drama, music and sports.

Olympic Primary School and CITAM school was rewarded for being the best public primary and best private primary schools respectively.

Moi Girls, Raila Education centre and New Horizon Secondary Schools was feted for being the best extra county, best public day and best private day secondary schools respectively.



Ayany Primary (boys) and Grace Humanitas (girls) emerged as the best schools in primary soccer. Meanwhile Olympic High School won the secondary schools soccer boys and girls competition.

The two MPs are passionate about improving education outcomes at all levels.