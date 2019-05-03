His Excellency the President has appointed the following as ambassadors /high commissioners /Consulate general, to serve in the embassies of the Republic of Kenya abroad as follows, of-course the president’s home region of Mt Kenya got a Lion’s share with no apologies !
1. Kariuki Mugwe- Abu Dhabi
2. Katana Angore- Algiers
3. Barine Eliphas Mugendi- Accra Ghana
4. Andrew Kihurani- Bern
5. Lamarron Ole Kaanto- Berlin, Germany
6. Purity Muhindi- Dakar, Senegal
7. John Mwangemi- Djibouti
8. Mwendwa Musembi, Dubai, UAE
9. Michael Mubea- Dublin, Northern Island- Irish
10. Njeri Njiiri Karago- Los Angeles
11. Flora Karugu- Lusaka, Zambia
12. Richard Opembe- Madrid, Spain
13. Jackline Yonga- Rome, Italy
14. Lazarus Ombai Amayo- Washington DC, USA
15. Mwende Mwinzi- Seoul, South Korea
16. Diana Kiambuthi- Stockholm, Sweden
17. Njambi Kinyungu- UN-HABITAT
18. Ribison Githae- Vienna,Austria
BREAKING: Uhuru appoints new ambassadors, DP Ruto shortchanged as Gideon Moi allies get postings
No Regional Balancing,This is wrong Constitutionally.