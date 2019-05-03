BREAKING: Uhuru appoints new ambassadors, DP Ruto shortchanged as Gideon Moi allies get postings

His Excellency the President has appointed the following as ambassadors /high commissioners /Consulate general, to serve in the embassies of the Republic of Kenya abroad as follows, of-course the president’s home region of Mt Kenya got a Lion’s share with no apologies !

1. Kariuki Mugwe- Abu Dhabi

2. Katana Angore- Algiers

3. Barine Eliphas Mugendi- Accra Ghana

4. Andrew Kihurani- Bern

5. Lamarron Ole Kaanto- Berlin, Germany

6. Purity Muhindi- Dakar, Senegal

7. John Mwangemi- Djibouti

8. Mwendwa Musembi, Dubai, UAE

9. Michael Mubea- Dublin, Northern Island- Irish

10. Njeri Njiiri Karago- Los Angeles

11. Flora Karugu- Lusaka, Zambia

12. Richard Opembe- Madrid, Spain

13. Jackline Yonga- Rome, Italy

14. Lazarus Ombai Amayo- Washington DC, USA

15. Mwende Mwinzi- Seoul, South Korea

16. Diana Kiambuthi- Stockholm, Sweden

17. Njambi Kinyungu- UN-HABITAT

18. Ribison Githae- Vienna,Austria