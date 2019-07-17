Breaking Sad: Man cuts off father’s head, parades it in public, Laikipia county

Police have arrested a 29-year-old man who is alleged to have brutally killed his 59-year-old father in Nanyuki, Laikipia County over a domestic dispute.

The suspect; Dennis Mwangi, is said to have beheaded his father Peter Ndegwa then carried the severed head in a bucket and paraded it outside the estate in Nanyuki town.

Confirming the horrifying incident, Laikipia East OCPD Kizito Mtoro said the motive behind the killing could not be immediately established.

He, however, noted that investigations were underway before the suspect is arraigned.

The body of the deceased, who is reported to have been ailing for quite a while, was moved to the Nanyuki County Referral Hospital.