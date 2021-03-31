Breaking news: Kiambaa MP Paul Koinange dies due to Covid-19 complications

Kiambaa MP Paul Koinange is dead.

The MP is said to have died due to Covid-19 complications as confirmed by the family.

the member of parliament belongs to the Jubilee side that supported president Uhuru kenyatta till the end.

He was the chairperson of the security committee in parliament.

Elected on a Jubilee Party ticket, Koinange had served as member of the National Assembly for Kiambaa since August 2017.

On Wednesday, President Uhuru Kenyatta sent a message of condolence to the family and residents of Kiambaa Constituency following the death of the MP.

In his message of comfort, the President said Kenya has lost one of its dependable leaders whose undivided focus was the unity, stability and progress of the country.

The Head of State mourned Hon Koinange as a keen and steadfast supporter of the country’s peace agenda through the National Assembly’s Departmental Committee on Administration and National Security where he was the Chairperson.

President Kenyatta prayed to God to give strength and fortitude to the family, relatives and residents of Kiambaa Constituency at this difficult time of mourning.