BREAKING: Drama ends as Police arrest Senators Hon Langat, Hon Lelengwe after long night of siege

Police ended a night long siege at the Embakasi-Nyayo, Nairobi home of Bomet governor Hon Dr Langat.

Dr Langat is under heavy security and is being escorted by of over 40 police officers, he is being brought to Nairobi area police station where he will be questioned. He is accompanied by his lawyer Nelson Havi who is also the president of Law Society of Kenya.

Samburu senator Dr Steve Lelegwe has been arrested, Elgeyo Marakwet lawmaker Kipchumba Murkomen has said.

Speaking on the floor of the House, the vocal legislator revealed that his colleague was apprehended at Riverside on his way to the senate.

On twitter, the immediate former majority leader said that Lelegwe had been taken to Samburu for “grilling”.

“Senator Lelegwe (Samburu County) has just been arrested he is being taken to Samburu for “grilling”,” he said.