Boycott: Sossion warns of another teacher strike amid opening of schools

Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) has issued a strike notice over alleged violation of labour rights by their employer.

KNUT, on Wednesday said the job boycott will start on January 2, 2019.

“We can’t promise you that the new year will start well… parents should adjust their budgets very well because the Christmas will be extended into the new year,” he said.

Knut chairman Wilson Sossion, in a televised press conference, accused the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) of “de-professionalising the teaching profession”.

Knut has said that the transfer of over 3,000 head-teachers is irregular with chairman Wilson Sossion claiming that delocalisation is not approved by TSC appointment board.

Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) had in August put on ice a scheduled teachers strike back then.

Sossion said that the strike that was to kick off on September 1, has been put on hold until conclusion of talks with the Teachers Service Commission (TSC).

Sossion assured teachers across the country that the consultations to be carried out between September 30 and October 5 this year between teachers union and their employer will determine whether the teachers will go on strike or not.

It seems like the discussions between the Union bore no fruits and hence the decision to call for the strike.

New term dates and learning are surely going to get affected heading into the new year.

What should be the government’s long lasting solution to the never ending teachers strike in the Country?