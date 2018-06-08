15 Permanent Secretaries Fired as President Uhuru Cracks Whip on Incompetence

President Uhuru Kenyatta has sacked 15 other Principal Secretaries alongside Tourism PS, Farma Hersi.

After months of holding their breaths, their fate has been known.

Through the Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua, the Principal secretaries were informed that they had not been reconsidered for re- appointment.

According to the letters sent to the secretaries, their employment contract ends on 30 June, the last day in which they will receive a salary.

“In this regard, your employment contract has been terminated forthwith. Consequently, you will be paid salary up-to 30 June which will be your last working day,” reads the letter

The sacked include;

Arts, Culture – Joe Okudo

2. Broadcasting & Telecommunications – Sammy Itemere

3. Cooperatives Ali – Noor Ismail

4. Gender Services- Mwanamaka Mabruki

5. Housing & Urban Development – Aidah Munano

6. ICT & Innovation – Victor Kyalo

7. Infrastructure – John Musonik

8. Transport- Patrick Nduati Mwangi

9. Labour – Khadija Kassachoom

10. Mining – Dr Mohammed Ibrahim Mahmud

11. National Water Services – Fred Sigor

12. Correctional Services- Richard Ekai

13. Tourism – Fatuma Hersi

14. Planning – Wilson Nyakera Irungu

15. Vocational & Technical Training – Dr Dinah Jerotich Mwinzi