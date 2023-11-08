Mwale hosts Vietnam’s Hoa Binh on inaugural Africa visit

Hoa Binh Construction Group, a leading construction firm in Vietnam and one of the largest in Asian continent, was hosted by Mwale Medical and Technology City (MMTC) in Kenya.

Hoa Binh’s delegation, led by the group’s Chairman Le Viet Hai, was on a benchmarking tour as it seeks to enter the African market.

“We received the delegation from Hoa Binh construction Group from Vietnam led by the chairman Le Viet Hai.

“Hoa Binh is one of the largest construction companies in Vietnam and in Asia. It is a large-scale general contractor in civil, industrial and infrastructure projects and their visit is the first one in Africa, underscoring Mwale Medical and Technology City’s (MMTC) leading position in smart cities development in Africa,” MMTC said in a statement.

MMTC is a leader in development of smart cities and infrastructire across the African continent and it’s targeting to build 18 cities in 12 African countries by 2050.

Many global construction and engineering firms have recently joined MMTC in a quest to build the cities on the continent.

Last month, United States-based Kenyan billionaire and Founder of MMTC, Julius Mwale, held discussions with Zambia’s President Hakainde Hichilema in Lusaka in his quest to introduce smart cities in the Southern African country.

Mr. Mwale and his delegation were on a week-long visit to explore investment prospects in Zambia with the specific aim of replicating their visionary US$2 billion MMTC project in the country.

Mr. Mwale’s delegation to Zambia comprised of 12 American, European, African and Asian engineering and construction companies with expertise in the development of new smart cities.

They explored opportunities in various sectors in the country, including building smart cities around mining, the electric vehicle battery value chain, agriculture, and agri-business, among others.

President Hichilema said collaborations with innovative entities like MMTC can open new avenues for sustainable development in the country.

The discussion between President Hichilema and MMTC’S delegation holds the promise of bringing cutting-edge urban development and economic opportunities to Zambia, contributing to the country’s development and enhancing the quality of life for its citizens.

In September, MMTC was given a greenlight to expand to Ghana after a meeting between Mwale and President Nana Akufo-Addo during United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

MMTC team also participated in many events on the sidelines of UNGA and held talks with business, civil society and government leaders including with seven heads of state.

“Many of the other events attended by our teams included the Africa business forum, global Africa business initiative, invest Africa, Milken Institute, Forbes 400 philanthropy, United Bank of Africa and many others where MMTC’s team made a significant impact and struck many partnerships for investment and social impact programs,” MMTC added.

In April this year, the MMTC announced expansion of Hamptons Hospital to Botswana after a meeting with President Mokgweetsi Eric Masisi.

During the talks, Masisi mentioned medical tourism as among possible areas of cooperation with MMTC.

Mwale was in the country to attend Forbes Under 30 Summit.

“Julius Mwale was feted at the event as one of the keynote speakers, and as a successful global African leader having transformed a village into a sustainable metropolis,” MMTC said.

MMTC also secured a deal in July to expand to the Republic of Congo where the new Mwale City in the Brazaville-Kinshasa metro area will be anchored by Hamptons Hospital and is expected to enhance universal healthcare and medical tourism in Central Africa.

Mwale’s success story serves as an inspiration to young entrepreneurs in Africa who aspire to make a difference and create a better future for themselves and their communities.

His commitment to creating sustainable solutions that empower people and protect the environment is a testament to his vision for a better world.

As Africa continues to grow and develop, the role of entrepreneurs like Mwale in shaping the continent’s future cannot be overstated.

With his track record of success and his dedication to creating a better world, Mwale is a shining example of what can be achieved with hard work, determination, and a commitment to making a positive impact on society.

During his interview at the Forbes Summit, he stated that his net worth is determined by how many people he has transformed from poverty.

As the lead investor of MMTC, Mwale invested and mobilized over US $2 billion to build the new city with a 100 per cent green concept.

MMTC is a community owned sustainable metropolis located in Butere Sub County of Kakamega County.

It is anchored around Hamptons Hospital which opened in 2019 and treats Kenyans and medical tourists.