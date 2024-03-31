Kilifi governor’s side chick Makena disappears with 200 million shillings

Kilifi Governor Gideon Mung’aro is a man in dire need of a shoulder to lean on after it emerged that he is nursing the wounds of being dumped by a side chick or concubine who is believed to have vanished with close to Sh200 Million and other multi-million properties registered in her name.

The two have been in a three year secret but romantic relationship built on trust and honesty in what appears to have been a strategic move by the concubine to strike when she has amassed enough from the unsuspecting governor.

The concubine in question is a surveyor by profession and first met with Mung’aro when he was serving as the Cabinet Administrative Secretary in the ministry of lands.

The concubine who is almost hitting 30 is only identified as Loise Makena and is known for her stunning, delightful, charming, dazzling and intoxicating approach and lifestyle that played a get role in sweeping Mung’aro off his feet.

According to our documents Makena is still the Director at her survey firm.

Makena, as per our sources made deep rooted networks in the ministry of lands and her partnership with Mung’aro saw them swindle millions through proxy companies for consultancy services.

When Mung’aro declared interest to run for the Kilifi seat, their relationship rocketed miles high with Makena getting elevated into serving more like Personal Assistant, manager and advisor on critical issues especially mobilization of funds.

She sat at the helm of the campaign.

She is the one Mung’aro chose to trust when he got elected and one of her primary roles was to identify and bring on board companies, suppliers and partners to help the governor swindle public coffers either through ghost supplies, commissions on fraudulent contracts at dubious partnership programs.

She is known to be very aggressive, smart and intelligent with top tier social skills that make her an outstanding negotiator and one that is difficult to doubt.

This made Mung’aro trust her with all illicit money emanating from dirty deals and it is estimated that she was in control of at least 2M USD which is approximately Sh200 million.

The governor, blinded by the steamy and irresistible love escapades courtesy of Makena, is believed to have bought and registered a number of properties under Makena’s personal details.

Some of the multi-million properties are located on the Coast.

Makena is a strong figure in the procurement corridors in Kilifi and seats at the head of the table in key decision making moments.

Most of the deals as per our grapevine revolve around garbage collection, consultancy services especially in the office of the governor and his lieutenants and key programs key to Mung’aro’s development agenda.

However, the fallout between the two imparts more pain to Mung’aro who had trusted Makena as he was amassing funds for his reelection in 2027.

A section of the MCAs who are aware of the happenings are happy that the governor has been taught a lesson.

“Boy child Kimemuramba and he deserves it,” a jubilant MCA stated. Another MCA said: “A man who trusts a slay queen more than his wife or even brother deserves it,”

The governor who is said to be using close friends to Makena to try and lure her back for negotiations has been pleading that the shameful ‘telenovela’ does not hit headlines.

As for Makena, word has it that she must be counting her profits far away from her enemies as she plans to settle with one of her boyfriends