Kenya power and ADANI Company blunder exposed!

According to a document by Kenya Power named Grid Development and Maintenance Plan 2016-17 to 2020-21 these were the costs for some of the transmission lines Adani is supposed to do.

205km 400kV double circuit line, with substation in Longonot, Thika, Kagundo and Konza – USD 102.35 million

70km 132kV double circuit line with substation in Nyandarua and extension works in Menengai and Rumuruti – USD 20.59 million

This totals to USD 123 million.

The only Adani line not in this document is the 96km, 220kV Ronga-Keringet-Chemosit. But in the document the Ngong – Magadi 84km, 132KV double circuit transmission line, with substation at Magadi was to cost USD 22.35 million. The cost per km was USD 266,071 and therefore a 96 km line would cost USD 26 million.

Therefore the total cost for the three Adani lines was budgeted at USD 149 million. Remember that the Kenya Power document runs to 2021. Yet Adani is now charging USD 737 million for the three lines (the initial cost in March 2024 was USD 1.014 billion). These charges can’t make sense even when you account for inflation.