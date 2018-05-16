PHOTOS: Socialite Corazon Kwamboka Goes ‘Nude’ In Italy, Sends Ezekiel Mutua To A Heart Attack

Bootylicious socilatie who is a trained lawyer Corazon Kwamboka has left tongues wagging after unleashing her naked photo while on a vacation with her Italian Boyfriend.

Ms Kwamboka who is in Italy to visit her boyfriend, decided to bear everything before the Poetto Sardegna Beach and went ahead to brag about it.

The photo comes days after she again went topless while on a Beach in Italy.

“Going topless at this beautiful beach really felt like freedom. I’m in love with Sardinia and I loved sharing my adventure with all of you (especially on my story). Where should I visit next? #sardinia#travelblogger #sardiniadays” Reads Corazon Kwamboka’s post