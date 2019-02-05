Swazuri’s NLC ordered to pay 787million to Clarence Matheny Leadership Training Institute

The High Court in Kajiado on Monday ordered the National Land Commission (NLC) to pay Clarence Matheny Leadership Training Institute Ksh.787 million as land compensation.

Bishop Joel Chola, who is the executive director of the organisation, had sought justice from the court after NLC bosses led by chairman Muhammad Swazuri allegedly delayed the process of their compensation.

Justice Reuben Nyakundi, in his landmark ruling, said the money accrued from compulsory acquisition of the land in Ngong by the NLC for the construction of the phase 2A part of the Standard Gauge Railway.

After the ruling, Bishop Chola said; “This is landmark ruling in a landmark case that has dragged on for a long time. At least justice has been served to us.”

The institution’s land in Ngong lies squarely on phase 2A of the SGR and houses a super bridge that contains 17 major pillars.