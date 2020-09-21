Kevin Omwenga murder: Businessman Chris Obure and Robert Bodo released on CASH BAIL

Businessman Chris Obure and his bodyguard Robert Bodo have been released.

Obure was on Monday September 21, 2020 released on a Sh2 million cash bail and two sureties of the same amount after being charged with the murder of Kevin Omwenga.

Nairobi businessman Chris Obure granted Sh2m cash bail in Kevin Omwenga's murder case, court rules pic.twitter.com/2GiTfYk2jy — Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) September 21, 2020

His bodyguard Bodo has been released on a cash bail of Sh500,000 and two sureties of the same amount.

Justice Jessie Lessit has ordered them not to contact the family of Omwenga or any of the witnesses in the case.

Before they are released they are also required to file in court an affidavit showing where they will reside as the case is ongoing.

They have also been directed to deposit their travel documents in court.

Judge Lessit has also ordered them never to handle any firearms until the case is heard and determined.

Omwenga was shot dead in his apartment in Kilimani on August 21 by Bodo who is alleged to have used Obure’s gun. Earlier this month, the two pleaded not guilty to the murder charge in a virtual session while at the police station.

Justice Mumbi Ngugi also dismissed an application by Obure, seeking to quash the murder charge against him and instead be a state witness.