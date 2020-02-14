Kahawa MCA Hon Omondi was KILLED in India coz of Kiambu politics – family confirms

The final moments of Kahawa Wendani MCA Cyrus Omondi life could have been so painful after his lifeless body was found on the floor of a hotel in India’s suburb Mulund located north-east of Mumbai.

According to one of the India dailies on Friday, Omondi must have struggled alone for more than 18 hours after his body was found on the floor of Trimurti Hotel room on Wednesday evening following frantic calls from Indian guides.

The guides are said to have looked for Omondi after he failed to emerge from his hotel room on Wednesday, the fateful day his body was discovered in the room.

The ward rep is reported to have arrived in India on February 6 as part of the organisation team for the tournament and checked in Trimurti hotel, Mulund.

Omondi was part of a representative committee for an international martial arts tournament that started in India on February 1.

“Contrary to Kenya’s media reports that Omondi was with colleagues from the education committee, he was also part of representative committee for an international martial arts tournament,” said police reports in India.

For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.

The MCA was very active on Tuesday and went to bed after dinner, but did not emerge the following day prompting a search from concerned guides.

After frantic calls by the guides, the hotel management opened the MCA’s room on Wednesday evening only to find his lifeless body on the floor.

Heart attack

The management informed the police who took him to the nearby MT Agarwal Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The body was moved to Rajawadi Hospital morgue pending an autopsy to establish the cause of the death.

Back at home Omondi’s family have dismissed reports indicating that the MCA could have suffered heart attack saying he had not shown any sign of sickness.

“What I am hearing – that my son died of a heart attack in a hotel room – is strange. Cyrus never had any health problem. We are optimistic that the post-mortem will tell the truth,” said, Omondi’s mother Millicent Achieng.

Achieng said she met her son before his trip to India last week who told him he would return on Sunday evening.

“He was jovial and in high spirits as usual, nothing like sickness, that was the last conversation I had with him,” she said.

Kiambu leaders have eulogised Omondi from Siaya as an astute leader who showed that ethnicity was slowly losing its place in Kenya after winning a seat in the county.