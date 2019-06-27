Fake CBK stamp and money counting machines seized at Paul Kobia’s offices

DCI detectives on Wednesday morning raided offices belonging to the controversial businessman Paul Kobia.

The detectives seized several items and arrested 14 people after a complainant from Dubai claimed to have been conned of Ksh170 million in the purchase of 50kg of gold.

Among the items that were recovered from the tycoon’s office, found to be suspicious, was a wooden stamp that had been branded ‘Central Bank of Kenya’.

The detectives also recovered money counting machines and an assortment of stamps and seals.

During the raid, officers from the DCI further found 7 nuggets that were suspected to be fake gold and an ETR machine.

DCI tweeted that they had also confiscated goods that they suspected were counterfeit and a thermocouple machine which is majorly used as a temperature sensor.

Thermo Scientific Arton Analyser, which is a machine used for organic elements analysis was also among the machines that the detectives from the DCI’s serious crimes unit seized from Kobia’s office.

Apart from the machines, the detectives also recovered from motor vehicles.

14 suspects were also arrested in the sting operation among them one Simeon Wanaina, Paul Gichuhi, Benjamin Mutisya, Patrick Mweu, Samson Kibet, Faith Kioko, Joyce Wenani.

Also nabbed were Miriam Nyambura, Consolata Thirindi, James Masai, Doreen Kathambi, Tanya Yvonne Goes and Gabriel Ndururi Murage.

All the suspects were detained awaiting arraignment in court on Thursday.